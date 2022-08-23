UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch, live stream, start time, more on August 23

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 5 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 23. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts.

The fighters competing this week are doing so under lofty expectations. After Dana White expressed disdain at the performances in the season premiere, the subsequent fighters have brought the heat. Last week marked the second time this season that all five victorious fighters earned a contract. This brought the total for the season to 14. Can the fighters tonight measure up?

The night will kick off in a battle of Brazilian strawweights as Rayanne Amanda takes on Denise Gomes. Both of these women mean business, and the show should start with a bang. The second fight of the night will see bantamweights facing off. The 29-year-old veteran Joshua Wang-Kim takes on the 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman. If the latter can earn a contract, he would be one of the youngest competitors in the UFC. The main event of the evening heads to the heavyweight division as Eduardo Neves faces Michael Parkin. Both fighters enter with an undefeated 5-0 record in their pro careers.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 5

Date: Tuesday, August 23

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.