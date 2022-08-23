White Sox SP Michael Kopech heads to 15-day injured list with knee strain

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech is headed to the 15-day injured list due to a left knee strain he suffered in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. There’s questions about how healthy Kopech was heading into the start, but he did give it a go. Tanner Banks comes up from Charlotte with Kopech heading to IL.

This is yet another tough break for the White Sox, who are in the thick of the AL Central division race. Kopech is 4-9 this season with a 3.58 ERA, but he has been much poorer in the second half of the season than the first. The starter carried a 2.78 in his first 14 appearances, with his final 9 carrying an ERA of 4.85.

We’ll see if Banks gets any starts of if the White Sox decide to roll with bullpen games. Chicago is listed at +200 to win the division per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cleveland Guardians are favored at +100.