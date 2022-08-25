White Sox vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday, August 25 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA), while Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA) takes the mound for Baltimore.

The White Sox (63-61) lost the series' first game but were victorious in game two, taking the 5-3 win. Although they didn't record any extra-base hits, Gavin Sheets led the team going 3-5 with three RBI. The veteran Lynn will start his 14th game of the season. He is coming off a no-decision where he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up five hits, and one earned run while striking out six. Chicago will return home Friday and welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town.

The Orioles (64-59) had won two games in a row but couldn’t continue the streak on Wednesday. Down 5-1 in the ninth, Austin Hays knocked his 14th home run of the year, but the potential comeback ended there. Lyles will be starting his 26th game of the season. He hasn’t made it out of the fifth inning in his last two starts. Most recently, he pitched four innings and gave up nine hits and four earned runs while striking out five. Baltimore will hit the road to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series starting on Friday.

White Sox vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -120, Orioles +100

Moneyline pick: White Sox -120

Lynn should have a slight advantage on the mound as he has been better than Lyles in their recent games. The lack of big hits from the lineup is a concern, but they should be able to hit Lyles well. The White Sox are due at the plate, and because I think Lyles doesn’t make it out of the fifth inning for the third straight game, Chicago should take the win.

Player prop pick: Jordan Lyles over 3.5 strikeouts

Lyles has been bad on the mound but still finds ways to get strikeouts. He has struck out at least four in four of his last five starts. Even when he hasn’t made it past 4.1 innings, he has struck out 14 combined in his last two outings.

