Yankees vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics square off on Thursday, August 25 with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon (11-4, 4.00ERA) will take the mound for New York as Oakland counters with James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.29 ERA).

The Yankees (76-48) have won three games in a row (all 4-2) and are looking to leave their recent cold spell in the past. They are coming off a two-game sweep of the New York Mets and had an off day on Wednesday. Taillon will be making his 25th start of the season and has lost two starts in a row. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return to the lineup for the Yankees. He’s been out since July due to an Achilles injury.

The Athletics (46-79) lost a three-game series against the Miami Marlins but did pick up the extra-inning win on Wednesday. Skye Bolt hit a sac fly to center to plate David MacKinnon in the walk-off victory. Kaprielian will tie a career-high by starting his 21st game of the season. He is coming off a no-decision where he pitched five innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Yankees vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. James Kaprielian

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -205, Athletics +175

Moneyline pick: Yankees -205

When the Yankees are on a winning streak, they are arguably the best team in baseball. Their power-heavy lineup has Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris for the AL single-season home run record. If Taillon can have his usual stuff on the mound, New York should come away with the win on Thursday.

Player prop pick: Jameson Taillon over 4.5 strikeouts (-170)

Taillon has struck out at least five batters in four of his last five starts. In fact, he has fanned at least five batters in six of his nine starts since the beginning of July. When he last faced Oakland, he struck out six batters on his way to the ninth win of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.