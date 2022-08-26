Rockies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Rockies and Mets square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA) will start for the Rockies with Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

Colorado (54-72) lost three of its last four games and will look to avoid a three-game losing streak on Friday night. Kuhl made 20 starts this season and will play his first game since August 3 coming off the injured list. Colorado has the league’s best batting average (.263), and CJ Cron is the Rockies’ leader in home runs (24) and RBI (83).

New York (80-46) ended a two-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Rockies on Thursday night Bassitt will make start No. 24 in Year 1 with the Mets, and he allowed two runs over six innings in last Friday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Pete Alonso smashed his 31st home run of the season and has 103 RBI on the year, both of which lead the team.

Rockies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Chad Kuhl vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (-145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mets -320, Rockies +265

Moneyline pick: Rockies +265

Colorado is going to be the value play in this spot with how low of a payout you’d receive with a wager on the Mets with -320 odds. Kuhl was a mess over his final few starts before heading to the injured list, so the time off could be a benefit to him getting back on track. These offenses are very equal, so let’s wide with the team getting a significant payout.

Player prop pick: Chad Kuhl under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Rockies starter has not been a very good strikeout thrower this season with a 6.6 K/9, and he could have some sort of a pitch count in his first game in a few weeks. Kuhl did not strike out more than four hitters in any of his last six starts, and the Mets strike out 7.6 times per game, which is the fourth fewest in the MLB.

