Orioles vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA) on the mound for the Astros.

Baltimore (65-59) won three of its last four games as it heads into this weekend’s three-game road set. Bradish will make the 16th start of his rookie season and allowed three runs over 5.2 innings in Saturday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. Anthony Santander hit his 22nd home run on Thursday to increase his team lead.

Houston (81-45) will look to extend its winning streak to five games and will enter Friday’s action with the second-best record in all of baseball. McCullers will make his third start of the season after spending the first few months on the injured list, and he allowed three runs over five innings in Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves. Houston has the fifth-best slugging percentage (.426), and Kyle Tucker leads the team in home runs (22) and RBI (82).

Orioles vs. Astros

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -215, Orioles +185

Moneyline pick: Orioles +185

Bradish’s season-long numbers as a rookie look real bad, but he has been a different pitcher since coming off the injured list. He allowed three or fewer runs in his five starts off the IL, and the Orioles should be taken seriously in this matchup with a fairly significant payout.

Player prop pick: Kyle Bradish over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Bradish’s strikeout numbers remain strong with a 9.1 K/9, and he reached five K’s in four of his five starts since coming off the injured list. He will get a tougher task against an Astros lineup that strikes out 7.4 times per game, which is the third fewest in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.