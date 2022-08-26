Cubs vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA) on the mound for the Brewers.

Chicago (54-71) lost two of five games against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week as it goes into another divisional matchup. Steele will make the 24th start of his second MLB season and threw six scoreless innings against the Brewers in Sunday’s loss. Chicago has a .705 slugging percentage, which ranks 14th, and Patrick Wisdom leads the team with 22 home runs and is tied for the most RBI (58).

Milwaukee (65-58) lost the previous two games of its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, and the Brewers will enter the day 1.5 games out of the National League Wild Card. Peralta will make his 13th start, and he allowed two runs over six innings in Saturday’s loss to the Cubs. Milwaukee has the eighth-highest slugging percentage (.409), and Rowdy Tellez is the team leader in home runs (26) and RBI (74).

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -155, Cubs +135

Moneyline pick: Cubs +135

Milwaukee hasn’t won a series since a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on August 9-10, and the value is on the Cubs with a higher payout. Steele did not allow an earned run in four of his last five starts, and this will be his sixth start against Milwaukee. He allowed six earned runs over 25.2 innings of work in those outings, which is a 2.14 ERA.

Player prop pick: Christian Yelich over 0.5 hits (-195)

The Brewers outfielder had a seven-game hitting streak going including multiple hits in three of four games before going hitless in Wednesday’s loss. Look for him to get back on track in Friday night’s game with at least one hit against the Cubs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.