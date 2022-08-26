Rays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. JT Chargois (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Rays with Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA) on the mound for the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay (69-55) won its last six games, and the Rays still hold the top spot in the American League Wild Card. Chargois will make his fourth appearance of this season in relief, and he last played on Wednesday when he threw one inning in a win over the Los Angeles Angels. Tampa Bay scores 4.2 runs per game, which ranks 21st in the MLB, and Randy Arozarena leads the team with home runs (17) and RBI (66).

Boston (60-65) lost six of its last seven games including four in a row heading into this series. Wacha will make his 16th start for the Red Sox and face the team he played for in 2021. In two games off the injured list, he has not allowed a run over 12.2 innings of work. Boston has the seventh-best batting average (.254), and Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (25) and RBI (65).

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: JT Chargois vs. Michel Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Rays +105

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -125

Despite the difference in records, Boston has plenty of advantages in this spot. The Red Sox have a better offense, and Wacha has been fantastic in two scoreless outings since taking about a month and a half to recover from shoulder inflammation.

Player prop pick: Michael Wacha over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Red Sox starter has a 6.8 K/9, which is the lowest of his career, but there could certainly be a turn around now that he is more healthy after heading to the IL twice this year. Wacha struck out 13 hitters in his last two starts, and the Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, which is the ninth most in the MLB.

