Report: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners finalizing massive contract extension

The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez are set to reach a deal on a massive contract extension, according to multiple media reports. The new deal could land Rodriguez north of $450 million in total value and is expected to guarantee him more than $200 million. According to Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $210 million guaranteed over 14 years.

Source: Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is finalizing a deal with the Mariners. The deal is expected to guarantee him more than $200 million with the possibility earning him as much as $450 million plus. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) August 26, 2022

Rodriguez has been a breakout star for the Mariners this season, posting a .269 average with 20 home runs and 69 RBI so far. Seattle is in the thick of the playoff race and could break one of the longest postseason droughts in MLB history this year in large part due to Rodriguez’s contributions. The outfielder really emerged during the Home Run Derby, mashing his way to the final only to fall to Juan Soto in the last round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mariners are -800 to make the playoffs and +1300 to win the AL. Rodriguez is +10000 to win AL MVP.