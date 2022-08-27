Yankees vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Domingo German will get the start for the Yanks while Adam Oller will pitch for Oakland.

The Yankees have taken the first two games of this four-game set, both in different fashion. To open the series, the Bronx Bombers put up a laugher with a 13-4 victory on Thursday night. Giancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup and has one hit with three RBI and a walk the past two games since returning. The tail-end of the Yanks lineup went off on Thursday, accounting for 12 hits and seven RBI in the win.

Last night, it was a bit different. In a pitcher’s duel between Gerrit Cole and former Yankees LHP JP Sears, New York came out on top. It was thanks to the 49th HR of the season by AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, who belted a three-run shot in the 5th inning, going on to be the deciding play of the game. Cole had 11 strikeouts for his 10th win of the season.

Yankees vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Adam Oller

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

NYY local broadcast: YES Network

OAK local broadcast: NBCSCA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: NYY -225, OAK +190

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

There’s no reason to lay this bet on the moneyline when we can get a better number with the spread. I think Game 1 of this series is more of what we’ll see over the weekend as opposed to last night with the 3-2 game, which was 3-1 before the Yankees bullpen made it interesting. Oller has allowed 13 HRs in just over 60 innings pitched this season. German has pitched well enough and shouldn’t have much trouble getting through this A’s lineup. Expect the Yankees to mash and win their 6th in a row.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton OVER 1.5 total bases (+105)

Take your pick of Yankees who could potentially hit a HR tonight. Judge did it last night and his line to go yard again is +180 on Saturday. Stanton is +270 to hit a HR, but taking a lower number and going with total bases isn’t a bad idea. He’ll be in position to work a walk or two and would just need the guys behind him in the lineup to hit. If Stanton goes yard, even better. The Coliseum also has a TON of open space for Stanton to gap something for a double. There are a lot of avenues for Stanton to get to the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.