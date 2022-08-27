Braves vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will be available to watch on FOX. Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA) is the starting pitcher for the Cardinals, and Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves.

Atlanta hung up 11 runs on St. Louis yesterday, but the Cardinals have seen a lot of success lately and haven’t had an issue bouncing back from big losses. With St. Louis sitting comfortably atop the NL Central and the Braves trying to close that two-game NL East gap, last night’s final isn’t necessarily an indication of the rest of the series.

The Cardinals’ first and third baseman duo in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado is proving to be the the best current pairing in the sport. Goldschmidt’s .338 batting average leads the National League, and he’s got his eyes set on NL MVP and a World Series ring come October.

Braves vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+150)

Run total: O 7.5 (+100) U 7.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Braves (-115), Cardinals (-105)

Moneyline pick: Cardinals (-105)

They shouldn’t have much of an issue bouncing back against a tough loss last night. Morton’s curveball is tough to pick up, but I like St. Louis at home tonight. Montgomery is 4-0 since the Yankees traded him to the Cardinals.

Player prop pick: William Contreras over 1.5 bases (+140)

The Braves catcher has batted .400 with an OBP of .455 in his last seven games. He had his first career four-hit game yesterday, and he’s hitting his stride after replacing Bryce Harper as a DH in the All-Star Game.

