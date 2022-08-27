Guardians vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be available to watch on FS1. Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA) will make the start for the Guardians while the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93 ERA).

Cleveland (66-58) might sit atop the AL Central for now but they have a couple of teams keeping pace in the division. The Minnesota Twins sit just 3.0 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central, and the Chicago White Sox are not far behind with just a 4.0 game differential separating first and third place. As the month of September nears with a highly contested wild card race in the American League, the Guardians will look to salvage a win after going down 0-2 in their current series vs. Seattle.

Seattle (69-57) won the first two games of their series with Cleveland in a pair of close final scores of 3-1 and 3-2. That gives the Mariners a 2-0 lead in their current four-game series against the Guardians, and Seattle needs every win they can get to keep pace in the wild-card race. The back-to-back wins move the Mariners to 7-3 over their past 10 games, with the odds greatly in their favor during this homestand as they are 34-27 when welcoming opponents to T-Mobile Park.

Guardians vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Guardians +150, Mariners -175

Moneyline pick: Guardians +150

The Guardians have gone 2-3 over their past five games and yet there scoring differential is +4 in their favor. Cleveland has had a tough time winning with Plesac on the hill and Castillo should make offense tougher to come by for the Guardians, but Cleveland’s advantage in batting average should allow them to get their first win of the series. With playoff seeding implications on the line, I like the Guardians as underdogs in this one.

Player prop pick: José Ramírez over 0.5 total bases (-170)

With Castillo on the hill, Ramírez is batting .233 with four hits, a pair of triples, and two home runs. He also fairs much better against righties with a .293 batting average and a .925 OPS, and I like his odds of hitting the over on total bases in Saturday’s matchup.

