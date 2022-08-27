Angels vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Shohei Ohtani (10-8, 2.83 ERA) will start for the Angels while the Blue Jays will counter with Alex Manoah (12-6, 2.66 ERA).

Los Angeles (53-73) took the first game of this series in convincing fashion with a 12-0 shutout victory on Friday. The Angels’ bats came back to life as Jo Adell led all hitters with four hits and three RBIs. David Fletcher finished right behind him with three hits and two RBIs of his own, while Mike Trout made some history in the win. With a two-run home run, Trout became the Angels’ highest-scoring player in franchise history.

Toronto (68-56) will look to put Friday’s blowout in the rearview mirror as the expanded wild card race in the American League continues to be neck-and-neck. The Blue Jays sit in third place in the AL East and have won seven of their past 10 games to place them just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top AL wild card spot. Simultaneously, they are tied with the Seattle Mariners in the wild-card standings, with the resurgent Baltimore Orioles continuing to defy expectations as they sit 2.5 games behind both teams.

Angels vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Alex Manoah

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Blue Jays local broadcast: RSN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Angels +130, Blue Jays -150

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -150

Adell hadn’t hit a homer since August 4, and it feels like the Angels’ dominant victory on Friday has the makings of an anomaly. Toronto is third in team batting average (.267) and it’s hard to imagine back-to-back goose eggs on the scoreboard. I like the Blue Jays to bounce back accordingly and pick up the win as the favorites.

Player prop pick: Matt Chapman over 0.5 hits (-115)

In 15 at-bats with Ohtani on the hill, Chapman is hitting .267/.353/.733 with four hits and two homers. He has had four hits over the past five games and after getting shutout on Friday he should bounce back for an effective day on Saturday.

