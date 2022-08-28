Dodgers vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami and will be available to watch on Peacock. Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers while Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA) will step on the mound for the Marlins.

Miami (55-71) was able to get on the board in this four-game home set with a 2-1 victory last night. The team was propped up by another fantastic outing from starter Sandy Alcantara, who went the full nine innings and struck out 10 while giving up just six hits and one earned run on the evening. At the plate, RBI singles from Brian Anderson and Jerar Encarnacion were all the Marlins needed to emerge victorious.

Los Angeles (87-38) struggled to crack Alcantara for the game as a Mookie Betts solo home run in the top of the third proved to be the team’s only run for the night. They did threaten in the top of the ninth by having the bases loaded with two outs. However, Joey Gallo couldn’t capitalize, grounding out to end the ballgame.

Dodgers vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Jose Urias vs. Edward Cabrera

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet L.A.

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-150), Marlins +1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -260, Marlins +220

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -260

We’ll predict the Dodgers bounce back tonight and take them on the moneyline. They won’t have to face a buzzsaw like Alcantara and have their own dominant starter in Urias on the mound. He has picked up the win in 10 of his last 12 starts and should get another one this afternoon.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 0.5 RBI (+145)

Freeman has been excellent at the plate with eight hits in the Dodgers’ last four outings. He has recorded six RBI in that span and we’ll predict that he’ll get another one today.

