Orioles vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Austin Voth (4-1, 4.10 ERA) will get the start for the O’s while Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA) will go on the mound for the Astros.

Baltimore (67-59) took the first two games of the series this weekend and is going for a rare sweep of the Astros this afternoon. The O’s grabbed last night’s contest 3-1 in a game where all of their runs came via third-inning home runs by Anthony Santander and Austin Hays. The team has now moved back to within 1.5 games of the Mariners for the third spot in the AL Wild Card standings.

Houston (81-47) only had four hits total for the contest and had a tough time getting anything off Baltimore starter Dean Kremer or reliever Felix Bautista. The only run the ‘Stros placed on the board was in the bottom of the seventh when Yordan Alvarez drove home Jose Altuve with an RBI single.

Orioles vs. Astros

Pitchers: Austin Voth vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-120), Orioles +1.5 (+100)

Run total: O 7.5 (+100), U 7.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Astros -120, Orioles +220

Moneyline pick: Astros -120

The Astros have the ultimate trump card with Verlander on the mound and it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll hold up his weight. On principle, we’ll go with Houston on the moneyline and predict they’ll get at least one in this series.

Player prop pick: Yordan Alvarez over 0.5 RBI (+120)

Alavarez picked up his 80th RBI in last night’s loss and we’ll predict he’ll contribute to an Astros victory by picking up at least one more this afternoon.

