Cubs vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Filed in Milwaukee and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Sampson (1-4, 4.04 ERA) will get the start for the Cubbies while Eric Lauer (9-5, 3.44 ERA) will step on the mound for the Brew Crew.

Milwaukee (66-59) was able to rally late last night to come away with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Cubs. Jace Peterson was able to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh by successfully bunting home Victor Caratini. Christian Yelich would then blast a three-run home run to extend Milwaukee’s lead and homers by Kolten Wong and Willy Adames in the eighth blew the game wide open. The Brewers still sit six games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central standings and 2.5 games back of the Padres in the NL Wild Card race.

Chicago (55-72) sputtered at the plate all night, producing just five hits for the entire outing. Despite this, they did manage to get a runner in scoring position on six separate occasions and came up empty on all of them. Seiya Suzuki had the most success, going 2-3 at the plate with a walk.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Adrian Sampson vs. Eric Lauer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+125), Cubs +1.5 (-145)

Run total: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -165, Cubs +140

Moneyline pick: Brewers -165

The Brewers have the pitching advantage today with Lauer, who has given up just seven earned runs over his last five starts combined. Going with Milwaukee on the moneyline is the easy choice here.

Player prop pick: Willson Contreras under 0.5 hits (+175)

Contreras has been in a hitless slump for the last three games but is going up against a pitcher in Lauer whom he’s had some success against. We’ll predict that he’ll come up short this afternoon and the struggles continue. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.