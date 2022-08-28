Giants vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58 ERA) will pitch for the Giants and Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36 ERA) will start on the hill for the Twins.

The Twins (64-61) beat the Giants (61-64) 3-2 in yesterday’s 10-inning game and will be looking to sweep today after a 9-0 win to start the series. Minnesota remains in contention for the AL Central lead and a wild card playoff bid at 3.0 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, but the Giants have not been able to recapture the magic of their 2021 107-win season this year. They’re staring down a sub-.500 record with receding chances of a back-to-back playoff appearance.

We’re nearing crunch time for the coveted wild card spots as September approaches, but Sanchez’s 2022 ERA may be a concern for Minnesota in today’s matchup.

Giants vs. Twins

Pitchers: Jakob Junis vs. Aaron Sanchez

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (-180)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -105, Twins -115

Moneyline pick: Giants -105

While the Twins have dominated the series so far, Sanchez’s presence on the mound is enough cause for concern to pick the Giants for today’s game. He’s only started two games with the Twins, but his recent performance with the Nationals earlier this year plays into this pick, as well.

Player prop pick: Aaron Sanchez over 5.5 hits allowed (+110)

I don’t want to keep dumping on Sanchez, but he has given up a lot of hits this year (47 over 31.1 innings with the Nationals, and 10 over nine innings with the Twins). I’m taking the over on this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.