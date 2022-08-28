Guardians vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA) gets the nod for the Guardians, while the Mariners will send Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA) to the hill.

The Guardians got three runs in the eighth inning of last night’s game to grab a 4-3 win and keep the chance of a series split alive. Cleveland has a three-game lead on the Twins in the AL Central and will look to close out August strong. Civale has been excellent of late, sporting a 2.83 ERA in his last six starts.

The Mariners couldn’t secure a series win last night but are on track to break their playoff drought this season. Seattle sits 1.5 games ahead of Baltimore for the final wild card spot in the AL entering Sunday’s games. Ray has been great in his last four starts, carrying a 2.08 ERA and striking out 34 batters.

Guardians vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+145), Guardians +1.5 (-170)

Run total: 7 (Over -125, Under +105)

Moneyline odds: Guardians +130, Mariners -150

Moneyline pick: Mariners -150

It took a three-run eighth for the Guardians to get a 4-3 win Saturday. The Mariners have been the better team in this series and are closing out tight games. Sunday’s contest looks like it could be another low-scoring affair. Take the home team to make enough plays with the bat to get the series win.

Player prop pick: Mitch Haniger over 0.5 hits (-215)

Haniger hasn’t exactly been crushing the ball in his last nine games but he does have 10 hits in that span. Look for him to add at least one more Sunday.

