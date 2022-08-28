Tigers vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kohei Arihara (1-1, 2.31 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers, and Drew Hutchison (1-7, 4.06 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers.

The series is split 1-1 and while Detroit (49-78) put 11 runs on the board yesterday, the Tigers still rank last in MLB in runs per game (3.28). Hutchison hasn’t been able to get one in the win column since July 5, though he’s only allowed one earned run in his last two appearances. He’ll be looking to break his losing streak today.

The Rangers (58-68) continue to be disappointed by 2015 American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who allowed seven earned runs in last night’s showing. Keuchel, who the Rangers picked up in July, has an 8.84 ERA for the season.

Tigers vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Kohei Arihara vs. Drew Hutchison

First pitch: 2:35 p.m.

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5 (+125)

Run total: O 8 (-115) U 8 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Rangers (-165), Tigers (+140)

Moneyline pick: Tigers +140

It’s a tough pick here but Hutchison’s pitching lately has been strong, even though his record doesn’t show it. He’s due for a win and if the Tigers can keep their batting momentum from last night, this should be a victory for Detroit.

Player prop pick: Marcus Semien over 1.5 hits (+200)

The Rangers shortstop has struggled against Detroit’s pitchers this series, but the 2021 All-Star has found consistent success all season at bat and should be able to get back into his groove at the plate today. Back him to get at least two hits Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.