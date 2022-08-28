Braves vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will be available to watch on ESPN. Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA) takes the mound for the Braves while Adam Wainwright gets the nod for St. Louis.

The Braves were set to lock up the series win Saturday before conceding two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 6-5 loss. Atlanta has won 15 of its last 18 games and remain in contention for the NL East while maintaining their wild card position. Odorizzi has been off his game of late, posting a 4.58 ERA in his last four starts.

Tyler O’Neill’s walkoff walk secured a win for the Cardinals Saturday. St. Louis is holding a commanding NL Central lead but will now look to snag a series win over the defending World Series champions. Wainwright is looking solid down the stretch with a 2.45 ERA in his last five starts. He’ll look to put the clamps on an explosive Braves offense tonight.

Braves vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+160), Braves +1.5 (-190)

Run total: 8.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Moneyline odds: Braves +110, Cardinals -130

Moneyline pick: Braves +110

Atlanta should be looking for the series sweep if not for poor pitching in Saturday’s game. Even with Wainwright dealing, the Braves should be able to do enough damage to give Odorizzi the run support he needs. Back the defending champions to get the job done Sunday night.

Player prop pick: Austin Riley over 0.5 home runs (+330)

Riley hasn’t hit a home run in the last seven games, so he’s due for one at some point. The bright lights of Sunday Night Baseball provide the perfect setting for Atlanta’s power hitter to go long.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.