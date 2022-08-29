Dodgers vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Dodgers and Marlins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot park in Miami and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) will start for the Dodgers with Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.66 ERA) on the mound for the Marlins.

Los Angeles (88-38) won four of its last five games with the top record in the league. Gonsolin will make his 24th start of the season and gave up just two runs in four starts this month, which is a span of 23.2 innings. Los Angeles has the best offense in baseball with at least eight runs in four of its last five games, and Mookie Betts homered four times in the last three games.

Miami (55-72) lost three of its last four games as it goes for a four-game split in this set. Lopez will make his 26th start of the season and threw six scoreless innings in Tuesday’s victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Marlins have the fourth-worst offense in runs per game (3.7), and Jesus Aguilar leads the roster in home runs (15) and RBI (49).

Dodgers vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-135)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -225, Marlins +190

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -225

Gonsolin has the second-best odds to win the National League Cy Young award, and he has been unhittable this month. It certainly does not feel like this is the spot where his performance takes a hit against one of the worst offenses in the MLB. The Dodgers should keep their winning ways going on Monday night.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

The Dodgers pitcher has -170 odds to reach five K’s, and he has failed to reach that number in half of his last six starts. Gonsolin does not have elite strikeout numbers with an 8.1 K/9, and there is value on the under in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.