Cubs vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Javier Assad (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.28 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Chicago (55-73) lost three of its last four games and dropped two matchups against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. Assad will make his second career start and threw four scoreless innings in his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The Cubs rank 22nd in runs per game (4.1), and Ian Happ became the team’s top RBI leader (62) after smashing two home runs on Friday night.

Toronto (68-58) was swept by the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend as the Blue Jays still hold a 1.5-game lead for the final Wild Card spot. Berrios will make his 26th start of the season and allowed two runs over six innings in Wednesday’s start against the Boston Red Sox. Toronto was shut out in two of three games against the Angels, but it will enter Monday’s game with the fourth-best OPS (.751) with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the team lead for home runs (26) and RBI (78).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -225, Cubs +190

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -225

It could be tough to back a team as -225 favorites with a three-game losing streak, but the Blue Jays have every reason to win this game. They have a much stronger lineup even after a brutal weekend at the plate, and the pitching advantage goes to Toronto as well. This price may be a little much, but the Blue Jays should win comfortably.

Player prop pick: Jose Berrios over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Blue Jays starter struck out more than five hitters in seven of his last nine starts and struck out 15 hitters in his last two outings. He will face a Cubs lineup that strikes out the sixth-most times per game (8.8) this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.