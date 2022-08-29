Yankees vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA) will start for the Yankees with Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA) will start for the Angels.

New York (78-50) followed a five-game winning streak with consecutive losses to the Oakland Athletics heading into Monday’s series. After starting 19 games with the Athletics earlier this season, Frankie Montas will make his fifth start as a member of the Yankees. He allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in his last start against the New York Mets. The Yankees rank second in runs per game (5.0), and Aaron Judge is the league leader in home runs (49) and RBI (109).

Los Angeles (55-73) lost six consecutive games before coming away with a sweep this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays. Suarez will make his 17th appearance and 15th start of the season, and he allowed three runs over 5.1 innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels rank 25th in runs per game (3.8), and Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both hit their 28th home runs on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Angels

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Jose Suarez

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Angels +160

Moneyline pick: Angels +160

The biggest advantage the Yankees have is their offense, but their fantastic season-long numbers do not match what they’ve done recently. New York scores 5 runs per game, which ranks second in the league, but has scored fewer than five runs in nine of the last 10 games.

Player prop pick: Frankie Montas under 5.5 strikeouts (+130)

The Angels strike out more than any other team in terms of K’s per game (9.7), but let’s ride with Montas’ under strikeout total. He struck out five or fewer batters in six of his last seven starts and has just 14 total K’s in four starts with the Yankees.

