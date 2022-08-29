Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Phillies and Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suarez is set to start for the Phillies, while Madison Bumgarner gets the nod for the Diamondbacks.

It’s been an up and down season for the Phillies. They’ve dealt with a good amount of injuries this season, but they’re finally getting healthy. Bryce Harper returned from the IL a few days ago which gives their lineup a major boost. Since returning from the injured list, Harper is 3-10 with a hit in each of the three games he’s played in. Suarez has pitched well this season as he is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have had struggles this season. They currently sit at 59-67, but they’re in the midst of a three game winning streak. With a good far system, it seems like their rebuild is close to the end. Christian Walker has hit 30 HRs, which is eighth in the MLB. Bumgarner has been below average statistically as he’s 6-13 with a 4.53 ERA.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-115)

Run total: O 9 (+100), U 9 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Phillies (-180), Diamondbacks (+155)

Moneyline pick: Phillies (-180)

The Phillies are the much better team and their lineup is stacked now that Harper is back. Philadelphia also has far better numbers against LHP as they’re hitting .263 compared to .249 against RHP. Look for an easy win for the Phillies.

Player prop pick: Ranger Suarez over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Suarez has gone over this total in two straight games. He’s also going to be facing a weaker lineup and he should be able to go six innings. He’s averaging 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Look for around six strikeouts from Suarez.

