Padres vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Mike Clevinger is set to start for the Padres, while Carlos Rodón gets the nod for the Giants.

Since the trade deadline, the Padres have had major struggles. While the hitting has been fine, the pitching is hurting. They need Josh Hader to step up as he’s struggled since being traded to San Diego. Manny Machado continues to take as he’s hitting .304 with 24 home runs and 81 runs batted in. Clevinger has been one of the Padres most consistent starters this season as he is 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA.

There were high hopes for the Giants after their shocking incredible season last year. They haven’t played nearly as well however. San Francisco is currently 61-65 and almost traded away their top pieces at the trade deadline. Joc Pederson has been their best hitter as he’s hitting .258 with 18 HRs and 48 RBI. Rodon has been tremendous this season as he’s 12-6 with a 2.81 ERA.

Padres vs. Giants

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Carlos Rodón

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (+150)

Run total: O 7.5 (+100), U 7.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Giants (-135), Padres (+115)

Moneyline pick: Padres (+115)

Padres are swinging the bat better against LHP as they’re hitting .250 compared to .239 against RHP. With their struggles of late, this is a major series for the Padres as the playoff race is tight.I expect them to go all in and win it.

Player prop pick: Brandon Drury over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Drury has faced Rodon five times in his career and hit a HR once. Drury is putting up great numbers verse LHP as he’s hitting .303 with a .607 slugging. In a must win game for the Padres, look for an extra base hit from Drury in this one.

