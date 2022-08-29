UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch Episode 6, live stream, start time, more

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 6 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 30. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts.

If the fighters last week had high expectations, I can’t begin to describe the pressure for this week’s competitors. In Episode 4, all five winners earned contracts; the same thing happened last week. Back-to-back weeks of every victor earning a contract is rare, so the fighters this week will have to bring it.

The night will begin with a featherweight bout between Blake Bilder and Alexander Morgan and will be followed by Maria Silva and Viktoriia Dudakova duking it out in a women’s strawweight fight. The third match will see Rodrigo Lidio facing Mateusz Rebecki, and the penultimate bout will see middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Matej Penaz defending their undefeated records. The main event of the evening will feature Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique representing the welterweights.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 6

Date: Tuesday, August 30

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.