Phillies vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:20 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the hill while the Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton.

The Phils were big-time buyers at the deadline, going out and getting three pretty big names to help them close the gap on the Mets and Braves in the NL East. Two of those names, Noah Syndergaard and David Robertson, are pitchers. Syndergaard definitely won’t see action today, though the reliever might. The player that could most immediately impact the lineup is center fielder Brandon Marsh. That influx of talent may be what Philly needs to stop just keeping pace with their division rivals and actually overtake them down the line. That could start Wednesday, with Wheeler pitching very well recently outside of one outlier start a few weeks ago.

Atlanta is still desperately trying to get the 2.5-game gap between them and the Mets smaller and smaller. They’re doing their part, winning 21 of their last 30 and seven of their last 10, but the number doesn't seem to be getting any smaller. They did win the first game of this series quite easily too, 13-1, on Tuesday. Morton hasn’t been his best against the Phillies this season, allowing 10 earned runs in 15 innings and gave up four of them in a five-inning loss about a week ago.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 12:20 p.m. EST

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philidelphia

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Phillies +120

Moneyline pick: Phillies +120

The Braves might have won big yesterday, but the season series is tight with Atlanta just on top 6-5. With how Wheeler has been pitching lately they get a slight edge.

Player prop pick: J.T. Realmuto over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his last three games, the Phillies catcher has five hits and two walks. In last week’s three-game set against the Braves, Realmuto notched at least one hit in every game and added a walk. In his career against Morton, he’s been wonderful, hitting .357 with 10 hits in 28 career at-bats.

