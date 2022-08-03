Mariners vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Castillo (4-4, 2.86 ERA) will start for the Mariners with Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.30 ERA) on the hill for the Yankees.

Seattle (56-49) will go for the series victory after splitting the first two games of this set. Castillo will make his first start since being traded away from the Cincinnati Reds prior to the trade deadline, and he’s having his best MLB season heading into start No. 15 of 2022. The Mariners rank No. 25 in batting average (.233), and their star rookie Julio Rodriguez was sent to the injured list over the weekend with a wrist injury.

New York (70-35) lost two of its previous three games but still has a comfortable record at the top of the American League. Cole will make his 22nd start of the season and is coming off a rough outing when he allowed five runs over six innings of work in a win over the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees have the top offense in baseball with 5.4 runs per game, and Aaron Judge has a league-leading 43 home runs and 93 RBI.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Mariners +160

Moneyline pick: Mariners +160

Seattle has good enough odds to make it worth the risk in this spot, and Castillo should put together a strong outing in start No. 1 with his new team. Cole has not been at his best recently, allowing 16 hits over his last couple of starts and allowed five runs during two starts in July. Let’s roll with the road underdogs to win this series.

Player prop pick: Gerrit Cole Over 8.5 strikeouts (+120)

Even if Cole is not at his best as one of the top pitchers in baseball, the strikeout numbers remain high. He has a fantastic K/9 at 11.6 and struck out an average of 9.5 hitters over his previous four starts. The Mariners are tied for the 12th-most strikeouts per game (8.5).

