Royals vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brady Singer (4-3, 3.51 ERA) will throw for the Royals with Lance Lynn (1-4, 6.42 ERA) on the mound for the White Sox.

Kansas City (41-63) will go for the series victory on Wednesday afternoon and will enter the day at the bottom of the AL Central. Singer will make his 17th appearance and 14th start and is coming off a strong outing against the New York Yankees when he threw seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. The Royals score the fifth-fewest runs per game (3.8), and they traded away one of their top hitters Whit Merrifield prior to the deadline.

Chicago (52-51) won three of its last four games and will enter this matchup in third place in the AL Central but just two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the top spot. Lynn will make his 10th start of the season, and he allowed five runs (four earned) and three home runs over 5.2 innings in his last start against the Oakland Athletics. The White Sox rank No. 4 in batting average (.258), and Jose Abreu smashed his team-leading 13th home run on Tuesday night.

Royals vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports-Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -155, Royals +135

Moneyline pick: Royals +135

The sample size is small as he did not make his season debut until mid-June, but it’s difficult to trust Lynn on the mound at this point. He allowed at least four runs in more than half of his starts in 2022. Meanwhile, Singer has allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts, a span of 19 innings.

Player prop pick: Lance Lynn Under 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

Lynn gets a lot of his outs via strikeout, but he has not been going all that deep into games this season. Kansas City does not have a very good offense, but it creates plenty of contact. The Royals strike out 7.8 times per game, which is the seventh-fewest in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.