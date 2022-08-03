Mets vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Nats will have Anibal Sanchez on the bump and the Mets will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt to start the game.

The Washington Nationals definitely got even worse in the short term on Tuesday by dealing Juan Soto to the Padres for a haul of prospects. That’ll make life even harder for Nats fans who already support the last-place club. As a whole they’ve won just nine of their last 30 games and Sanchez has been having a terrible time too. He’s pitched only 15.2 innings since 2020, but has given up 13 earned runs and has three losses to his name this season.

The Mets are the class of the NL East and are cruising along at the moment, having won seven of their last eight games. The team has more wins (34) on the road than they do at home (31) as well, so the fact that this game is in the nation’s capital shouldn’t mean much. Bassitt has been solid this season, giving up just 15 earned runs in his last 46.1 innings. In his lone start against the Nats this season back in April, he allowed just three hits and no runs in six innings.

Mets vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Anibal Sanchez

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -265, Nationals +225

Moneyline pick: Mets -265

New York is in first place In the NL East and Washington is 30 games behind them. Sanchez hasn’t pitched much this year, but when he has it hasn’t been pretty. Bassitt dominated the Nats in his lone start against them and New York has a 9-3 season series lead over Washington. What more do you need to know?

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 0.5 home runs (+230)

Betting on home runs is always a bit of a risk, but this time it has the potential pay off. Alonso has 27 dingers on the season and has hit three in his last 10 games, so you know he’s seeing the ball relatively well. Plus, Sanchez is struggling mightily and has allowed five home runs in 15.2 innings. Alonso’s career numbers against the Nats pitcher boost confidence too since he’s hitting .556 with two home runs in nine career at-bats.

