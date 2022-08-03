Reds vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins square off on Wednesday, August 3 with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The southpaw Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31 ERA) will take the mound for Cincinnati while Miami counters with their ace Sandy Alcantara (94-, 1.99 ERA).

The Reds (42-61) enter Wednesday’s game on a four-game win streak. However, they lost some firepower at the deadline, so it feels like any win at this point is just in spite of the decisions of the team’s ownership. Minor is starting his 11th game of the season, and in his most recent outing pitched 5.1 innings giving up four hits and two earned runs while not factoring into the decision. Cincinnati will have an off day Thursday before heading to Milwaukee for a three-game divisional set starting Friday.

The Marlins (47-57) have lost five games in a row and are trying to avoid getting swept for their second straight series. Miami held their assets at the deadline save one trade sending out two bullpen arms to the Toronto Blue Jays for a prospect. Alcantara is starting his 22nd game of the year and is coming off a no-decision. He pitched five innings, gave up eight hits, and earned four runs against the New York Mets. Once this series wraps, the Marlins will be off Thursday and hit the road for a three-game set for the Chicago Cubs.

Reds vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Mike Minor vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Reds +175, Marlins -205

Moneyline pick: Marlins -205

Cincinnati has won four in a row, but that streak should end on Wednesday. Minor has been brutally bad this year, and the team has only won one of the 10 games he has started. Alcantara is better than his numbers suggest. While Miami is missing some pop in their lineup, if they can give Alcantara a sliver of run support, they should pick up a win in the series finale.

Player prop pick: Sandy Alcantara over 7.5 strikeouts (+140)

Alcantara has at least eight strikeouts in three of his last five starts, not including his relief appearance in the 2022 All-Star Game. Cincinnati picked up the win on Tuesday, but the Marlins starter struck out 11 in 5.2 innings. Alcantara is arguably the best arm for Miami and should fan at least eight hitters on Wednesday.

