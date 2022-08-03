Cubs vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Wednesday, August 3 with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA), while St. Louis will counter with Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.86 ERA).

The Cubs (41-61) have lost three games in a row, including the first game of this series. To make matters worse, they have been shut out in the last two games and then didn’t make moves at the deadline. Steele will be starting his 20th game of the season and is coming off a loss where he pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five hits and no earned runs.

The Cardinals (55-48) have won two in a row and four of their last five games. They have outscored opponents 11-0 in their two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Adam Wainwright pitched a gem and was backed by home runs from Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Mikolas will start his 22nd game of the season, and this will be his third time facing Chicago this year. He has combined for 11 innings and has given up 12 hits and five earned runs while taking two no-decisions.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs +145, Cardinals -170

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -170

Mikolas has pitched well against Chicago in his two starts against them this season. St. Louis is arguably the best team in the NL Central, and their offense is clicking. They should get to Steele early and give Mikolas a ton of run support as they pick up the win on Wednesday.

Player prop pick: Ian Happ over 0.5 hits (-235)

Happ is hitting .276 this season with nine home runs and 46 RBI. He enters 7-20 in his career against Mikolas. Happ did go hitless on Tuesday but should tally at least one base knock on Wednesday.

