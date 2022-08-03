A’s vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels square off on Wednesday, August 3 with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. James Kaprielian will start for Oakland while Los Angeles sends Shohei Ohtani (9-6, 2.81 ERA) to the mound.

The A’s (39-66) were showing some fight a week ago but now have lost three games in a row. They dropped the series opener on Tuesday 3-1 as their offense couldn’t come back from the early 3-0 deficit. Kaprielian will be starting his 17th game of the season and heads into this game coming off a win. He pitched six innings and gave up four hits and an earned run against the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels (44-59) picked up a much-needed win on the back of David Fletcher’s leadoff home run. Los Angeles traded away Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard at the deadline but got back former number one overall pick Mickey Moniak in the latter deal. Ohtani will start his 18th game of the season and remains the best pitcher the Halos have. He is coming off back-to-back losses, and in the latter, he pitched six innings and gave up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 11.

A’s vs. Angels

Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Athletics +195, Angels -230

Moneyline pick: Angels -230

This game should be easy for Los Angeles to win with Ohtani on the mound. Unfortunately, they are running out of players to count on, so it is far from a guaranteed win. I still think that Ohtani can shut down the Oakland batters long enough to get just enough run support for Los Angeles to win the second game of this series on Wednesday.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 8.5 strikeouts (-130)

This is a high strikeout total to bet on, but for good reason. Ohtani has tallied double-digit strikeouts in each of his last six starts. Despite not having much run support to speak of, Ohtani should fan at least nine batters on Wednesday.

