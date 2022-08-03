Rockies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday, August 3 with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Colorado will start Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA) while San Diego counters with Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA).

The Rockies (46-60) have a tough second half and chose not to make any moves at the trade deadline. They are 3-10, including losing their last four games and the first three of this big, five-game series. Kuhl is starting his 20th game of the season and is coming off a loss. He pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six hits and five earned runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres (60-46) are rolling and picked up the biggest asset at the trade deadline in Juan Soto. They have won four games in a row, including both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday. As if they were welcoming Soto to town, San Diego scored 16 runs between the two games. The southpaw Snell is starting his 13th game of the season and has won three of his last four starts. Snell pitched six innings, giving up four hits and one earned in his last outing.

Rockies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Chad Kuhl vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Rockies +255, Padres -305

Moneyline pick: Padres -305

Snell has been better, and the San Diego lineup is starting to be more reliable when it comes to run support. We don’t know exactly when Soto cracks the lineup for the first time in his new uniform, but it shouldn’t matter on Wednesday. San Diego should take the win.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Machado is 0-6 over his last two games but still is hitting .288 on the year. He typically hits Chad Kuhl well and heads into this game 4-11 against the Colorado starter. Machado should tally at least two total bases on Wednesday.

