Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday, August 3 with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Julio Urias (10-6, 2.71 ERA) will get the starting nod for Los Angeles, while San Francisco counters with Alex Cobb (3-5, 4.06).

The Dodgers (70-33) have won three games in a row, including this series's first two games. On Tuesday, they took the win 9-5. Mookie Betts missed the cycle by just a triple and finished 3-5 with three RBI. The southpaw Urias will start his 21st game of the season. He last faced San Fran on July 23 and pitched six innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs while earning his ninth year of the season.

The Giants (51-53) have dropped the first two games of this series and were pretty quiet at the deadline. In a tough NL West division, they were trying to move starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, but no deal was made. Cobb takes the mound for the 17th time this season. He is coming off a loss where he pitched six innings and gave up three hits and one earned run against the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, San Francisco +140

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -165

Los Angeles is one of the best teams in the league. Their lineup is dangerous from top to bottom which is why they’ve scored 17 runs in two games. Urias has been better over his last four starts and has a win over San Francisco only a few weeks ago. The Dodgers should pick up the win on Wednesday.

Player prop pick: Austin Slater over 0.5 hits (-200)

Slater has gone 0-9 in his last two games and is due at the plate. He has hit Urias well though and heads into this game 11-25 against him with three doubles and two home runs. Slater should pick up at least one hit on Wednesday.

