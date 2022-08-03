When will Frankie Montas make debut for Yankees?

The New York Yankees end a series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. The Yankees had a busy trade deadline, acquiring Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas along with a few other key pieces. Montas was the biggest acquisition for the team before the deadline. With Montas in the rotation, when should we expect to see him make his debut? Let’s take a look.

The Yankees start a weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals and the expectation is for Montas to debut in the rotation then. He was placed on the bereavement list as he is away from the due to a death in the family. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that Montas will likely debut on Sunday afternoon to close the series out. That means the Yankees will move Domingo German up to Saturday night after he started on Monday.