Juan Soto batting second in Padres debut Wednesday vs. Rockies

San Diego Padres newly-acquired All-Star OF Juan Soto will bat second and play right field in his team debut against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Along with Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury will also make their Padres debuts — Bell at 1B batting cleanup and Drury DHing in the 6-hole.

The Padres acquired Soto and Bell in a deal with the Washington Nationals early Tuesday before the trade deadline. The Padres gave up Luke Voit, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell, James Woods and another pitching prospect in the deal to land both players. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. is also nearing a return to the lineup. Once he’s back, the Padres will be pretty deep 1-8.

The Padres are favored heavily on the moneyline at -300 at home. Blake Snell is on the hill for San Diego, which makes the line even more a product of Soto, Bell and Drury. Soto is +390 to go yard in his debut and -200 to have at least a hit. Total bases is +140 at over 1.5, which isn’t a bad value play since he’s high in the lineup. Soto also has plenty of protection, something he hasn’t had all season with the Nats.