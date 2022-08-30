Orioles vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Baltimore (67-60) ended a three-game winning streak on Sunday with a loss to the Houston Astros, and the Orioles are two games out of the American League Wild Card. Watkins will make his 18th appearance and 17th start, and he’s coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over six innings of work against the Chicago White Sox. Baltimore ranks 25th in on-base percentage (.305), and Anthony Santander is the top home run (23) and RBI (73) hitter.

Cleveland (67-59) lost three of four games against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend and will enter Tuesday night 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. Quantrill will make his 25th start of the season and threw seven scoreless innings in Wednesday’s shutout win over the San Diego Padres. Cleveland ranks 10th in batting average (.250), and Jose Ramirez has the second most RBI (106) in the league this season.

Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Spenser Watkins vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -155, Orioles +135

Moneyline pick: Orioles +135

It feels like this one could go either way with a couple pitchers with similar numbers, and the Guardians have struggled offensively. Cleveland scored fewer than five runs in all four games against the Mariners and while Baltimore is not hitting well either, let’s go with the team getting a higher payout.

Player prop pick: Cal Quantrill over 3.5 strikeouts (-180)

The Guardians pitcher is a very low strikeout thrower with a 5.9 K/9, but he can get to four strikeouts in this spot. Quantrill struck out more than three hitters in seven of his last eight starts, and he will face a Baltimore lineup that strikes out 8.7 times per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.