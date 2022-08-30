Cubs vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marcus Stroman (3-6, 4.10 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Kevin Gausman (9-9, 3.15 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Chicago (55-74) will bring a three-game losing streak into the second matchup of this series on Tuesday night. Stroman will make his 19th start with the Cubs as he goes against the team he played with for six seasons, and he allowed five runs over five innings in Thursday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago ranks 22nd in runs per game (4.1), and Nick Madrigal recorded three hits in the leadoff spot on Monday night.

Toronto (69-58) ended a three-game skid with a walk-off single from Danny Jansen last night and will enter the day in the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Gausman will make his 25th start in his first year with the Blue Jays, and he is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs over five innings in a win over the Boston Red Sox. Toronto has a .750 OPS, and Jansen homered with four RBI on Monday night.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -215, Cubs +185

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -215

Toronto is usually going to have the offensive advantage when it comes to power, and this is another one of those times. The Blue Jays have the pitching edge in this matchup and combining that with their season-long slugging percentage (.426) leads to a Toronto bet.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Blue Jays starter continues to put up strong strikeout numbers with a 10.4 K/9 this season, and Gausman struck out at least five batters in each of his last eight starts. The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh most in the league.

