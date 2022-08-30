Dodgers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 ERA) will start for the Dodgers with Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

Los Angeles (89-38) won five of its last six matchups and is at least eight games ahead of every MLB team heading into Tuesday night. Heaney will make his 10th start of 2022 and allowed two runs over six innings in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Los Angeles scores the most runs per game (5.4), and Trea Turner recorded multiple hits in five of his last six games.

New York (82-47) won three of four games against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend and will enter the day three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Walker will make his 23rd start of the season and allowed two runs over five innings of work against the New York Yankees in last Tuesday’s loss. The Mets have the third-best on-base percentage (.329), and Pete Alonso is tied for the third-most RBI (105).

Dodgers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Mets +120

Moneyline pick: Mets +120

Heaney has not been able to go all that deep into starts, and he’s been hittable in his six starts since coming off the injured list. There is enough of a return on the Mets that makes them a valuable play in this spot in a matchup that feels like could go either way.

Player prop pick: Andrew Heaney over 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Dodgers starter is putting up monster strikeout numbers, though it’s a smaller sample size, he will enter this matchup with a 13.4 K/9. He struck out 20 hitters in his last two starts, which spanned 10.2 innings of work. The Mets strike out just 7.6 times per game, which is the fourth fewest in the league, but Heaney should get to six in this spot.

