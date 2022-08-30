Astros vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65 ERA) will start for the Astros with Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19 ERA) on the mound for the Rangers.

Houston (82-47) lost two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend but will enter Tuesday night 11.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League West. Valdez will make his 25th start and allowed just one run over seven innings in last Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Twins. Houston ranks sixth in OPS (.742), and Kyle Tucker is the team’s RBI leader (82).

Texas (58-69) dropped two of three against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend heading into this two-game set. Dunning will make his 25th start of the season, and he allowed four runs over five innings in last Tuesday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. Texas ranks ninth in runs per game (4.6), and Adolis Garcia leads the team with 80 RBI.

Astros vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Framber Veldez vs. Dane Dunning

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Southwest

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -165, Rangers +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -165

It’s tough to find where the edge is for the Rangers, and the Astros are worth a bet even with a smaller payout. Valdez has been excellent this season and is playing especially well right now. He threw seven innings in each of his last three starts and allowed a total of thee runs during that span. Runs should be hard to come by for the Rangers, and Houston is the way to go on Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Framber Valdez over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Astros starter does not have a great K/9 (8.2), but he goes so deep into games regularly, which is how he racks up a high number of K’s. Valdez struck out at least six hitters in six of his last seven starts, and he regularly exceeds 100 pitches. He should stay in long enough to sneak past this over with strong odds.

