Padres vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Blake Snell (5-7, 4.24 ERA) will start on the hill for San Diego, and Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA) will pitch for the Giants.

The Padres (71-59) tallied one in the win column yesterday against the Giants, 6-5. They’ve gone 5-5 in their last ten games, and are still focused in on getting a Wild Card spot in what has been a tight August race for the coveted playoff spot. Nick Martinez has continued to prove himself as a clutch closer for San Diego as we approach September.

The Giants (61-66) are on a five-game skid after getting swept by the Minnesota Twins and dropping a close one to the Padres last night, as their playoff window closes by the day. It’s a disappointing end for San Francisco after such a strong 2021 season. They’re ranking 23rd out of all 30 MLB teams in hits per game at 7.76 after finishing seventh in the same stat last season.

Padres vs. Giants

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

TEAM local broadcast: NBCS BA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: SDP -130, SFG +110

Moneyline pick: SDP -130

Snell has been able to lower his ERA in his last few starts, going 4-2 in his last seven and racking up strikeout after strikeout. With the Giants in a lull they have yet to find a way to wake up from, I’m taking the Padres to repeat tonight.

Player prop pick: Blake Snell over 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Snell has recorded 19 Ks against San Francisco this year over 11.2 innings pitched, and 38 strikeouts in the month of August. With the Giants’ middling batting lately, the left-hander should be able to hit the over in tonight’s game.

