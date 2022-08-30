Yankees vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.89 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees, and Mike Mayers (1-0, 4.46 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels.

The Yankees (78-51) have hit a rough patch this past week, losing three straight, including two against a weak Oakland team. The offense hasn’t been able to muster their usual productivity, despite Aaron Judge’s landmark 50th home run last night dominating the headlines as he goes for the all-time franchise HR record. DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo have returned from the IL, not with a bang, but with a whimper. They’re still seven games ahead of the next team in the AL East, but they’ll need to find something to shock their system and get them out of this skid.

After dropping four in a row to the Rays, the Angels (56-73) swept the Toronto Blue Jays. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are leading the struggling Los Angeles team on a rebuild as we turn the corner to September. While the playoffs probably aren’t in the picture at this point, a boost in morale can’t be understated as they continue this series.

Yankees vs. Angels

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Mike Mayers

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: NYY -165, LAA +140

Moneyline pick: Angels +140

The Angels are hot this week, and the Yankees haven’t been. With the momentum going the way it has in the past week for both teams, it will take a little something extra to pull the Yankees out of their (albeit short) losing streak, and I’m not sure that they’ll find that against this LA team that’s finally hitting its groove. The Yankees might find an upside in Angels’ starting pitcher Mike Mayers, who has only started one other game this season.

Player prop pick: Jameson Taillon, over 5.5 hits allowed (+105)

Taillon has a solid win-loss record, but he’s allowed 84 hits in his last 15 starts, which averages out to 5.6 hits allowed per game. I’m taking the over for tonight’s start.

