Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies, and Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66 ERA) will take the mound for the D-Backs.

The Phillies (72-57) had an ugly loss yesterday as they allowed Arizona (60-67) to come back from seven runs down, racking up twelve runs in the fifth and sixth innings alone. With the fifth-best record in the National League, the Phillies are still in the wild-card race.

The Diamondbacks swept the White Sox earlier this week, and just yesterday promoted outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is widely recognized as one of the top prospects in the league right now.

Today’s pitching matchup is an interesting one — Nola pitched a complete-game shutout in his last outing and has allowed one run or less in four of his last five starts, while Gallen’s record speaks for itself. Gallen has allowed two runs or less in seven of his last eight starts, and he has not allowed a run in 27 innings.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBCSP

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -140, Diamondbacks +120

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +120

Zac Gallen on the mound is too good to bet against right now. While both pitchers have had impressive performances in August, Gallen’s 27 1⁄ 3 innings without an allowed run and his recent win record make me believe that Arizona is the way to go tonight.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen under 2.5 earned runs (-105)

Even if Gallen doesn’t record a win, I highly doubt it will be because he allowed too many runs early on. Unless we witness a total collapse for Gallen tonight, I’m going with the under on earned runs for a pitcher that has an ERA of 0.80 in his last seven starts.

