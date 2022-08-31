Padres vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Padres with Alex Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA) on the mound for the Giants.

San Diego (72-59) won four of its last five games and will enter the day 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot. Musgrove will make his 24th start of the season and allowed five runs (two earned) over 3.2 innings in Friday’s win over the Kansas City Royals. San Diego ranks seventh in on-base percentage (.321), and Manny Machado leads the team in home runs (24) and RBI (82).

San Francisco (61-67) lost six games and will look to avoid a sweep in this three-game series. Wood will make his 26th start of the season, and he has been smacked around quite a bit his last couple outings. He allowed 15 earned runs in his last two starts over 7.2 innings of work in losses to the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins. San Francisco scored 4.4 runs per game, which ranks 16th in the league, and Wilmer Flores leads the team with 60 RBI.

Padres vs. Giants

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports-Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -140, Giants +120

Moneyline pick: Padres -140

It’s fairly surprising to see how much of a return bettors can get by backing San Diego in this spot considering what Wood has done for San Francisco this season. In three of five August starts, he surrendered more than five runs. These offenses are fairly even, but the pitching matchup is heavily favored in the Padres direction as Musgrove continues a strong season.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove over 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Padres starter’s strikeout numbers dipped a bit from last season and will come in with an 8.7 K/9 and face a Giants lineup that strikes out more than most teams. San Francisco strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the 11th most in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.