Dodgers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Anderson is set to pitch for the Dodgers, while Jacob deGrom gets the nod for the Mets.

Over the past two months, the Dodgers have been the best team in the MLB by far. They’re 90-38 which is the best record in the MLB. Over the past week, Mookie Betts has been on a terror as he’s hitting .400 with four HRs and seven RBI. Having Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman as your top three hitters is insane. Anderson is 13-2 with a 2.69 ERA this season.

The Mets also have been one of the best teams in the MLB. In his first year as the manager of the Mets, Buck Showalter has this team playing the best baseball we’ve seen from them in a while. Pete Alonso has swung the bat well this season as he’s hitting .271 with 31 HRs and 105 RBI. deGrom has been great since returning from the injured list as he’s 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in five starts.

Dodgers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jacob deGrom

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+135)

Run total: O 6.5 (-120), U 6.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Mets (-165), Dodgers (+140)

Moneyline pick: Mets (-165)

Coming off a loss, I think the Mets bounce back in this one. The Mets are 35-12 when coming off a loss which is the best in the MLB. deGrom is their best pitcher and has looked great in his first few starts back. I expect them to win by 2+ runs.

Player prop pick: Starling Marte over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Although he doesn't have great numbers against Anderson in his career, Marte has hit LHP well all season. Marte is slugging .500 versus LHP compared to .457 versus RHP. The Mets need a good game from Marte if they want to win this one, and I expect them to get it.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.