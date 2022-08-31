Yankees vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Gerrit Cole is set to start for the Yankees, while Patrick Sandoval gets the nod for the Angels.

Although they had the best record in baseball for a good portion of the season, they quickly fell apart in the second half of the season. While they still are the No. 2 seed in the AL, they have a 15-23 record since the All-Star break. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP this season and he’s earned it as he’s hitting .297 with 51 HRs and 113 RBI. Cole has struggled a bit more than usual this season as he is 10-6 with a 3.31 ERA.

The Angels looked like a playoff contender at the beginning of the season, but things quickly went south for them. Having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on a team together, they should compete for the postseason every year. But the pitching has struggled and they may need a rebuild to get back towards the top. Sandoval has pitched well for the Angels this season as he’s 4-9 with a 3.05 ERA.

Yankees vs. Angels

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Run total: O 7.5 (-115), U 7.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Yankees (-190), Angels (+160)

Moneyline pick: Yankees (-190)

The Yankees offense looked back to normal yesterday as they scored seven runs while hitting three home runs. I expect them to have similar success today. The Yankees are hitting better against LHP than RHP as their slugging versus LHP is .460 compared to .416 versus RHP.

Player prop pick: DJ LeMahieu over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Although LeMahieu has never faced Sandoval, he has better numbers facing LHP than RHP. He’s slugging .438 against LHP compared to .380 against RHP. Coming off a one hit game, I think LeMahieu has an extra base hit in this one.

