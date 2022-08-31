Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Bailey Falter is set to start for the Phillies, while Tommy Henry gets the nod for the Diamondbacks.

It’s been an up and down season for the Phillies. They’ve dealt with a number of injuries this season, but they’re finally getting healthy. Bryce Harper returned from the IL last week which gives their lineup a major boost. Falter hasn’t pitched great this season as he has a 2-1 record with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts.

The Diamondbacks have had struggles this season, but it’s the best they’ve been in the past few years. They currently sit at 61-67, but they’re in the midst of a five game winning streak. With a good far system, it seems like their rebuild is close to the end. Christian Walker has hit 30 HRs, which is eighth in the MLB. Henry has looked good in his first few starts as he’s 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Tommy Henry

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+115)

Run total: O 9.5 (-110), U 9.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Phillies (-135), Diamondbacks (+115)

Moneyline pick: Phillies (-135)

Coming off back to back losses, the Phillies should win this game handily. Although they don’t have one of their top guys on the mound, I still think they win this game. They’re just 0.5 games up on the Padres for the No. 2 spot in the Wild Card, so a loss tonight could put them in the final Wild Card spot. Look for a big Phillies win tonight.

Player prop pick: Alec Bohm over 1.5 total bases (-130)

While Bohm has yet to face Henry, he has been much better against LHP than RHP. Facing LHP, Bohm is hitting .359 compared to .263 against RHP. After some struggles early on, Bohm has come on as one of the top hitters for Philadelphia. Look fro an extra base hit from him in this one.

