Athletics vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Oakland A’s and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will be available to watch on ESPN+. James Kaprielian (3-8, 4.88 ERA) will start for the Athletics with Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.72 ERA) on the mound for the Nationals.

Oakland (49-81) will go for its fourth consecutive victory in the second matchup of this three-game set. Kaprielian will make his 22nd start of the season and is coming off a blowup performance when he surrendered eight runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. Oakland ranks 29th in runs per game (3.4), and Sean Murphy recorded three hits with five RBI and a grand slam on Tuesday night.

Washington (43-86) lost three of its last four games heading into Wednesday night’s contest. Sanchez will make his ninth start of the season and allowed 4.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday’s win over the Seattle Mariners. Washington ranks 26th in runs per game (3.7), and Lane Thomas smashed his team-leading 14th on Tuesday night.

Athletics vs. Nationals

Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. Anibal Sanchez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Nationals local broadcast: MASN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Athletics -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Athletics -110, Nationals -110

Moneyline pick: Athletics -110

Kaprielian has been very good over the last few months outside of Thursday’s performance against the Yankees. He gave up more than three earned run in a start for the first time since mid-June in that matchup, and facing a poor Nationals offense should get Kaprielian back on track.

Player prop pick: Anibal Sanchez under 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

The Nationals pitcher did not play in 2021 and did not make his season debut till July 14. Since his return, strikeout numbers have been down with a 6.4 K/9, and he struck out more than four hitters just once in eight starts off the injured list.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.