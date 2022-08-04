Rockies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kyle Freeman is set to start for the Rockies, while Joe Musgrove gets the nod for the Padres.

Heading into the season, it was known it would be an odd season for the Rockies as they signed Kris Bryant to a big contract but didn’t have a good enough team to contend. They have had major struggles of late as they are 2-8 in their last 10 games. On the mound, Kyle Freeland has had some struggles as he is 6-7 with a 4.63 ERA.

This trade deadline was one of the biggest we have ever seen and the Padres played a major role in that. They acquired Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury. They were already contenders, but that lineup is even more stacked now. On the mound, Joe Musgrove has been the ace as he is 6-4 with a 2.65 ERA.

Rockies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -285, Rockies +240

Moneyline pick: Padres -285

There is no way you can bet against the Padres after how fun they were yesterday. They will lose games obviously, but with their ace on the mound and having one of the strongest lineups in the MLB, they should win this game handily.

Player prop pick: Brandon Drury over 1.5 total bases (+140)

In his first game with the Padres, Drury hit a grand slam in the first inning which was the perfect start to a great first outing with their newly acquired squad. Drury has hit left-handed pitching great this season as he is hitting .309 with nine home runs in 104 at-bats. Look for another big game from Drury in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.